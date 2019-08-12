Clarkesworld Guidelines Information

Image Credit: Wyrm

More Guidelines of Interest

Wyrm Publishing
October 2006
monthly
Clarkesworld is an award-winning science fiction and fantasy magazine that publishes short stories, interviews, articles and audio fiction.
Neil Clarke, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief
Fantasy and science fiction stories as well as relevant nonfiction articles.
1000-22000 words for fiction
10¢ per word for the first 7000 words, 8¢ for each word over 7000
See the guidelines for a long list of likely hard sells, such as zombies, easy FTL travel and talking cats. Query first on nonfiction. The editors say, "Science fiction need not be 'hard' SF, but rigor is appreciated. Fantasy can be folkloric, contemporary, surreal, etc."
Online submissions system. Do not email or mail your submissions. Simultaneous submissions are not accepted.