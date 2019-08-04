Beneath Ceaseless Skies Guidelines Information

Image Credit: Beneath Ceaseless Skies

More Guidelines of Interest

Mid-American Review : Mid-American Review (MAR) is an international literary journal publishing stories, poems, essays and reviews. It is published at Bowling Green State University.

Clarkesworld : Clarkesworld is an award-winning science fiction and fantasy magazine that publishes short stories, interviews, articles and audio fiction.

Superstition Review: Superstition Review is an online literary magazine published by Arizona State University twice yearly in May and December. is an online literary magazine published by Arizona State University twice yearly in May and December.

Beneath Ceaseless Skies : Beneath Ceaseless Skies is a literary adventure fantasy magazine. BCS describes literary adventure fantasy as "fantasy set in secondary-world or historical paranormal settings, written with a literary focus on the characters."

American Spectator, The : The American Spectator was founded in 1924. It features articles on politics and Americana.

: 2008: twice per month: yes: Beneath Ceaseless Skies is a literary adventure fantasy magazine. BCS describes literary adventure fantasy as "fantasy set in secondary-world or historical paranormal settings, written with a literary focus on the characters.": Scott H. Andrews, Editor-in-Chief and Publisher: Short stories.: under 15,000 words is strongly preferred.: 7 cents US per wor: BCS publishes only originals. See guidelines for tips on types of fantasy stories BCS is interested in and interest in stories that "focus on the characters." Multiple submissions are not accept. Simultaneous subs are accepted providing you state this and immediately notify if accepted elsewhere. You can keep up with the BCS' slush pile reading status in the Slush Updates on the BCS news page.: Submit by email. They prefer that writers include a short cover letter and attach the manuscript as a .doc MS Word file or a .rtf file. See guidelines for specifics.: 1-3 weeks on average