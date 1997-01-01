Write and Writing Synonyms

Author

Compose

Craft

Draft

Indite

Pen

Record

Scribe

Transcribe

Merriam-Webster - synonyms include author, scratch (out), pen and scribble

Thesaurus.com - a couple synonyms of note include "scriven" and "bang out"

Synonym.com - some interesting synonyms here include "create verbally, dramatise, spell" and "toss off." John sat down at his computer and began to toss off a story.

Word Reference - includes "reproduce" and "knock off"

Write and writing are clearly the most common terms for what we all do as writers. But they are not the only words to describe the practice of writing. Author is another writing-related word everyone is familiar with. Well known but less commonly used synonyms include craft, draft, scribe, compose and transcribe. Pen and pencil are considered synonyms. Modern terms like email could even be considered a synonym as in "I will email you later" instead of "I will write you later."Here is a list of some of the most interesting synonyms and links to more resources where you can find additional synonyms for writing and write.Write Synonyms List