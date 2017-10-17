George Saunders Wins 2017 Man Booker Prize

American writer George Saunders has won the 2017 Man Booker Prize for his novel, Lincoln in the Bardo. He is the second U.S. author to win the award which carries a £50,000 cash prize. The winner was announced by Lola Young, the 2017 Chair of Judges, at a dinner at London's Guildhall. Lincoln in the Bardo is Saunders' first full-length novel.

Image: Random House

More from Writers Write