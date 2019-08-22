George R.R. Martin Writing at His Own Pace Now That HBO Series Has Wrapped Up

George R.R. Martin tells The Guardian in an interview that the end of the HBO series has been freeing. We imagine it would be quite distracting to have your series made into a popular series before you have finished writing it.

"There were a couple of years where, if I could have finished the book, I could have stayed ahead of the show for another couple of years, and the stress was enormous,” he says. “I don't think it was very good for me, because the very thing that should have speeded me up actually slowed me down. Every day I sat down to write and even if I had a good day – and a good day for me is three or four pages – I'd feel terrible because I'd be thinking: 'My God, I have to finish the book. I’ve only written four pages when I should have written 40.’ But having the show finish is freeing, because I'm at my own pace now. I have good days and I have bad days and the stress is far less, although it's still there... I'm sure that when I finish A Dream of Spring you'll have to tether me to the Earth."

But then I began to think: "No, I should really steer clear. I don't like the fact that some people have figured things out that are correct, and I don't like the fact that other people have figured out things that are wrong but that could influence me too.’ So I took myself out of all that and let fans have their theories, some of which are right and some of which are wrong. They’ll find out which when I finish.”

