Frederick Douglass Statue Unveiled at Hillsdale College

Hillsdale College has unveiled a statue of Frederick Douglass. The statue is the eighth figure on the College's Liberty Walk. The African-American abolitionist, author and orator delivered his famous address "Popular Error and Unpopular Truth" at Hillsdale over 150 years ago. His 7-foot-8-inch bronze statue now stands permanently on the campus.

Image: Hillsdale College

More from Writers Write