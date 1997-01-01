Writing PromptsWriting prompts help inspire writers to start a story. Writing prompts can help break writer's block by sparking your brain to think creatively. They can also be used to start a story, which is why they are also known as "story starters." Writing prompts come in different formats, including text, photographs and word puzzles.
Stolen Glasses (3-27-18)
Write a story where an item of seemingly little value is stolen and a ransom note is left. This actually happened to author Jonathan Franzen when his glasses were stolen at a book launch party.
David's Tools (3-21-18)
David might be up to something nefarious. Has he made a crucial error?
The Amazing Gift (3-14-18)
"Two days ago Mary would have told anyone that she every boy in her school. Today, she was sitting underneath a tree in the park holding the amazing box in disbelief. She couldn't believe he had given her this.