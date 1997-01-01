Writing Prompts

Writing prompts help inspire writers to start a story. Writing prompts can help break writer's block by sparking your brain to think creatively. They can also be used to start a story, which is why they are also known as "story starters." Writing prompts come in different formats, including text, photographs and word puzzles.

Stolen Glasses (3-27-18)

Stolen Glasses Writing Prompt

Write a story where an item of seemingly little value is stolen and a ransom note is left. This actually happened to author Jonathan Franzen when his glasses were stolen at a book launch party.

David's Tools (3-21-18)

David's Tools Writing Prompt

David might be up to something nefarious. Has he made a crucial error?

The Amazing Gift (3-14-18)

Mary's Amazing Gift Writing Prompt

"Two days ago Mary would have told anyone that she every boy in her school. Today, she was sitting underneath a tree in the park holding the amazing box in disbelief. She couldn't believe he had given her this.



Writing Prompt Resources

For more prompts visit our poetry prompts page or check our our page listing free writing prompts resources available online.