Plot Generators

(home > fiction > plot generators)


It really isn't too hard to come up with a plot for a story. There are ideas everywhere you look. As Michael Banks explains ideas are "free...and easy." He says, "Just about anything we see, hear, read, or experience can spark an idea."

The main events that make up short stories and novels are called the plot. It would be difficult to have an interesting story about characters that are just standing around. There has to be something to motivate them, some problem for them to solve or some obstacle for them to overcome. Many authors argue that great stories and novels are character driven. Alex Keegan has an interesting perspective on this in his plotting article. He uses an analogy where he is the general and his character Jack is the platoon leader.

If you have some great characters that you are fond of but you are having trouble thinking of an adventure or situation to put them than a plot generator might help. Plot generators will randomly generate many plot ideas for you. You can use them by modifying them to make them unique so the plot can work with your characters. A plot generator may also help you to start thinking creatively again.

Here are some useful plot generators: