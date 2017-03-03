Dying Author Amy Krouse Rosenthal Writes Essay: 'You May Want to Marry My Husband'

After discovering she has terminal ovarian cancer, bestselling children's book author Amy Krouse Rosenthal wrote a heartbreaking essay for The New York Times called "You May Want to Marry My Husband." Ms. Rosenthal is determined use the little time she has left to open the door for her husband to find love again.

Photo: Brooke Hummer

