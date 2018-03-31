|
The following is a list of upcoming writing contests. Be sure to carefully review any contest before entering. Pay close attention to the terms, rights, fees, prize money, judges and rules. You can also view a list of just the poetry contests and a list of writing contest for kids. You can also view a list of established awards and prizes here.
Writing Contests
L. Ron Hubbard’s Writers of the Future Contest
The quarterly contest awards cash prizes of $1000, $750 and $500 are awarded every three months. It is open to orginal science fiction, fantasy and dark fantasy up to 17,000 words in length.
Deadline: March 31, 2018
Prizes: $1,000 cash top prize
Entry Fee: No entry fee
Wergle Flomp Humor Poetry Contest
This poetry contest from Winning Writers offers $2,250 in prize including a $1,000 first prize. The judge is Jendi Reiter, assisted by Lauren Singer.
Deadline: April 1, 2018
Prizes: $1,000 cash first prize
Entry Fee: No entry fee
2018 New Ohio Review Contest
The contest is open to fiction, nonfiction and poetry with a $1,000 prize in each genre. This year's judges are Mary Gaitskill (fiction), Roxane Gay (nonfiction) and Kevin Prufer (poetry).
Deadline: April 15, 2018
Prizes: $1000 prize in each genre
Entry Fee: $20 entry fee (includes 1-year subscription)
The Iowa Poetry Prize
The prize is open to new and established poets for a book-length collection of poems. Manuscripts should be 50 to 150 pages in length.
Deadline: April 30, 2018
Prizes: Publication by University of Iowa Press under a standard royalty agreement
Entry Fee: $20 reading fee
Nimrod Literary Awards 2018
The Nimrod Literary Awards are looking for previously unpublished poetry and ficiton. Fiction can be up to 7,500 words. Poem entries can be one long poem or several short poems (3 to 10 pages).
Deadline: April 30, 2018
Prizes: $2000 first prize
Entry Fee: $20 entry fee (includes 1-year subscription)
2018 Stan and Tom Wick Poetry Prize
The Stan and Wick Poetry Prize is an annual poetry prize for a full-length book of poetry. The prize is awarded by the Kent State University Press.
Deadline: May 1, 2018
Prizes: $2,500 and publication
Entry Fee: $25 reading fee
The Pleiades Press Editors Prize for Poetry
The Pleiades Press Editors Prize for Poetry is open to all writers for a poetry collection of at least 48 pages. The winning collection will be published by Pleidas Press.
Deadline: May 1, 2018
Prizes: $3000 and publication
Entry Fee: $25 reading fee
Writer's Digest Annual Writing Competition
Writer's Digest is running its 87th annual writing competition. The annual competition features several levels of cash prizes in multiple categories, including a $5,000 grand prize winner.
Deadline: May 4, 2018
Prizes: $5,000 cash top prize
Entry Fee: $20 to $30 for first entry
The Raymond Carver Short Story Contest
The contest is in its 18th years. Short stories with a maximum 10,000 word count. There are cash prizes ranging from $125 to the first prize of $1500.
Deadline: May 15, 2018
Prizes: $1,500 cash top prize
Entry Fee: $17 online or $15 if mailed
Emerging Writer's Contest
The Emerging Writer's Contest is open to unpublished writers of fiction, nonfiction and poetry. The winner in each category will be awarded $2,000.
Deadline: May 15, 2018
Prizes: $2,000 cash prize
Entry Fee: $24 fee
2018 Loraine Williams Poetry Prize
The Georgia Review is accepting entries for the 2018 Loraine Williams Poetry Prize. Natasha Trethewey will serve as the final judge for this year's prize. This Is the sixth year for the prize.
Deadline: May 15, 2018
Prizes: $1000 plus publication in The Georgie Review
Entry Fee: $15 entry fee (no charge for subscribers)
Boston Review Poetry Contest
This year's Boston Review poetry contest will be judged by Mary Job Bang. The winner will be announced in the fall on the Boston Review website.
Deadline: June 1, 2018
Prizes: $1,500 and publication
Entry Fee: $20 fee
Blue Mountain Arts Poetry Card Contest
Blue Mountain Arts is running its 32nd Biannual Poetry Card Contest. You can enter as many times as you like through the submission form or via snail mail. There are three prizes including a $350 first prize.
Deadline: June 30, 2018
Prizes: $350 first prize
Entry Fee: No entry fee
2018 Rattle Poetry Prize
The annual Rattle Poetry Prize offers $10,000 for a single poem. Ten finalists receive $200 each. There is also a $2,000 Readers' Choice Award.
Deadline: July 15, 2018
Prizes: $10,000 top prize
Entry Fee: Enty fee is a $25 one-year subscription to Rattle
2018 Crazyshorts Contest
A contest for Crazyhorse for short-short fiction up to 500 words in length. Writers can enter up to 3 shorts. Crazyhorse will begin accepting entries to the contest on July 1st.
Deadline: July 31, 2018
Prizes: $1000 first prize
Entry Fee: $15 entry fee (includes 1-year subscription)
Pockets Annual Fiction Contest
Pockets is looking for fiction 750 words to 1,000 words of length. The stories should be relevant to the problems face by children aged 6 to 12.
Deadline: August 15, 2018
Prizes: $500 and publication
Entry Fee: No entry fee
2018 Earl Weaver Baseball Prize
This contest named after Baltimore Orioles manager Earl Weaver seeks fiction, poetry or creative nonfiction with baseball as a central theme or key component. The contest is run by the Cobalt Review.
Deadline: September 15, 2018
Prizes: $100 prize
Entry Fee: $7 entry free
Aura Estrada Short Story Contest
This annual contest is run by the Boston Review. It is open to previously unpublished short stories under 5,000 words. The winner will be notified in Spring 2019.
Deadline: October 1, 2018
Prizes: $1,500 and publication
Entry Fee: $20 fee
