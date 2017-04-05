Colum McCann Discusses His New Writing Book With PBS NewsHour

Novelist Colum McCann is the author of Let the Great World Spin, Zoli, This Side of Brightness, Songdogs and other bestsellers. His awards include the National Book Award and IMPAC Dublin Literary Award. McCann also teaches in the Hunter College MFA Creative Writing program. He has a new book out called Letters to a Young Writer: Some Practical and Philosophical Advice.

Image: PBS NewsHour/YouTube

