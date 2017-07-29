Boston Poets Launch City of Notions, Boston's First Anthology of Poetry

Boston poets collaborated on Boston's first anthology of poetry. The poetry collection is called "City of Notions." The name comes from a 19th century nickname for Boston. The poets assembled in the McKim Courtyard of the Boston Public Library to read their poems. The anthology was edited by Boston poet laureate Danielle Legros Georges.

Image: Boston Mayor's Office

