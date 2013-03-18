What Book Should I Read Next?
(home
> books
> read next)
What should I read next is a fun question readers often ask of themselves after they have finished a book. What will be your next adventure? A PEW study
found people get ideas from family members, friends and co-workers. It also fun to just try browsing at the bookstore once in a while. The bookstore is another way people find books to read according to the study. They also get recommendations from bookstore staff and librarians.
The Internet offers lots of assistance if you aren't sure what book you should read next. There are quizzes, recommendations and sites that recommend books similar to other books you have read. We have collected some of the best and most interesting resources to help you decide what to read next. We also suggest checking out our new releases
and coming soon
sections.
WhatShouldIReadNext.com - This site lives up to its site name. To use it you enter the name of a book or author you like it will give you recommendations. For example, if you enter the title of one of the Harry Potter books it offers reading recommendations that include the Narnia books by C.S. Lewis, Artemis Fowl series by Eoin Colfer, Holes by Louis Sachar, The Thief Lord by Cornelia Funke, the Septimus Heap series by Angie Sage and many others.
Amazon Editors' Picks - Amazon editors make regularly recommendations, including best of the month selections and a list of 100 books to read in a lifetime. Under individual book listings on Amazon you will also find a list of items, called "customers who bought this item also bought," that contains books similar in content to the book you are considering buying. If you scroll down farther there is also a list called "customers who view this item also viewed" that contains more similar books.
B&N Reads - This is an editorial section on Barnes & Noble designed to help you find new books to read. It offers suggestions like more books to read if you loved Gone Girl and 6 new books to read next if you loved The Girl on the Train.
WhichBookShouldIRead.com - This is another site that lives up to its name. You can search a book title or author to get recommendations. If you use the author search it automatically hides results by the author you searched.
BuzzFeed Quizzes: Buzzfeed has many quizzes dedicated to revealing what book a reader should read next. They include random book quizzes, a Nicholas Spark quiz, cosy quiz, random book quiz, Agatha Christie book quiz and more.
Goodreads What to Read Next List: Goodreads keeps a list of books that its users are planning to read next. Goodreads members vote on the books. Books are removed when they reach 1000+ votes to keep the list current.
BookRiot Read Next Quiz: BookRiot has a quiz designed to help you determine what book to read next. It takes you through a series of questions to narrow down your answer and then gives you several recommendations.
1001 Books for Every Mood - This a book by Hallie Ephron designed to help you find different books to read. It also includes quizzes.
Whichbook - Whichbook is an interesting book recommendation service. It lists adjectives that you can toggle to change your book recommendations. For example, you can find a book that is gentle or violent, safe or disturbing, funny or serious and optimistic or bleak. Whichbook also provides a number of great book lists, such as "comfort zone, weird and wonderful" and "laugh your pants off."
Gnooks - Gnook is a literature discovery tool. You enter three of your favorite authors and Gnod will offer predictions of similar authors you might like.
YourNextRead.com - You can enter a book title, author name or genre to get book recommendations at YourNextRead.com. For example, if you enter Stephen King it will return several Stephen King titles including The Outsider, It and The Shining. You can then click on one of the titles to get more recommendations.
TasteDive - TasteDive has recommendations for multiple products, including books and authors. You can enter a book title or author name. For example, if you enter Nora Roberts the recommended authors include Linda Howard, Sandra Brown, Johanna Lindsey, Julia Quinn, Christina Dodd and others.