There are a number of websites offering free ebooks. Most of the books available are classic works that are in the public domain. However, you can also find more recent books for free. Some are new releases available free temporarily in ebook formats from publishers and authors. Free books can be found online and viewed in your browser. They can also be downloaded in ebook formats and read on your ebook reader.
Amazon: Amazon always has some free ebooks available. The free ebooks section also includes free popular classic books. Amazon also has daily Kindle Deals with steep discounts, such as ebooks as low as $0.99.
Amazon Prime Reading: Amazon offers a collection of over a thousand books, magazines, comics and Kindle singles as part of the Prime membership each month.
Barnes & Noble: Barnes & Noble has a free books section. These books are free for the Nook. There are over a thousand titles available.
Book Giveaways: You can enter for a chance to win books through book giveaways. Our giveaways page provides links to where you can find some of these giveaways.
BookBub: BookBub features limited-time offers for free books from publishers and authors. BookBub provides links to where you can download this free ebooks from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple, Google and Kobo.
DigiLibraries.com: DigiLibraries.com is a free ebooks library. The books are available in ePub, mobi (Kindle) and PDF formats. The free library contains thousands of ebooks.
Fussy Librarian: The Fussy Librarian is another free ebook source. They list a big number of free Kindle books and Free Nook books each day.
Goodreads: You can find some free recent ebooks on Goodreads, primarily for the Kindle. Click on the title and then follow the get a copy link.
Google Play: There are also a number of free ebooks available at Google Play. They are downloadable in ePub and Adobe formats.
Internet Archive: The Internet Archive has over 15 million freely downloable books and texts. There is also a huge collection of books that can be borrowed for a period of two weeks.
Kobo: Kobo offers a number of free titles for users of the Kobo reader. They include free ebook offerings in romance, mystery and fantasy and science fiction.
Project Gutenberg: Project Gutenberg has over 57,000 free ebooks available. A Top 100 list is available where you can find free ebook version of classics like Pride and Prejudice, Moby Dick, Dracula, War and Peace and The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.
Open Culture: Open Culture has hundreds of free ebooks available that can be used on the iPad, Kindle and other devices. Some are available only online.
ManyBooks: ManyBooks has thousands of free ebooks available. You can read the book in your browser or download it. ManyBooks has multiple format options available for ebook downloads.
OpenLibrary: OpenLibrary is a catalog listing vast numbers of books. Some of the books are available for free and can be read online in your browser. Some free classic works can be found right on the front page.
OverDrive: With OverDrive you can borrow Kindle books from your library to read on Kindle devices. You can find more about how this works here.
Smashwords: Smashwords always has a number of ebooks available for free. The ebooks are available in multiple formats, including, ePub, mobi and PDF.
Tor: Tor occasionally makes an ebook available for free for a limited time.
Twitter: Twitter is a good place to find books available as a free ebook for a limited time. Authors and publishers sometimes use Twitter to make readers aware they have a free ebook available. Make sure the link goes to a legitimate source before clicking on it. The Twitter link is configured to bring up free ebook tweets. You can also enter "free ebook" on Twitter.
Short Stories and Poetry: In addition to books there are many short stories and poems available free for viewing online. You can find links to some great stories in poems in our Poems section. You can also read some excellent classic short stories online by following the links in our short stories and children's short stories sections.
Free Audiobooks: We also have a list of website offering free audiobook downloads.