Authors Guild Survey Reveals Declining Earnings for Writers

A new survey from The Authors Guild shows a steep decline in earnings for authors over the past decade. The Authors Guild's 2018 Author Income Survey includes data from over 5,000 U.S. authors. It found author incomes have fallen to a median of $6,080. This is a drop of 42% from 2009.

Literary writers had the biggest decline with a drop of 27% in four years. The Authors Guild says full-time mid-list and literary writers on the verge of extinction.

Amazon's large marketshare of book and ebook sales plays a large role in the crisis according to The Authors Guild.

The survey found royalties are down 11% compared to 2013 for most authors.

Only 21% of full-time published authors derived 100% of their individual income from book-related income.

25% of all published authors surveyed earned $0 in book-related income in 2017.

Image: The Authors Guild