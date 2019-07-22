Avon Books Seeks HEA and HFN Romances
Avon Books has announced an open submissions period. The publisher will accept unagented adult romance manuscript from today through September 15, 2019. Avon says all romance subgenres are welcome. The only mandate is that HEA (happily ever after) and HEA (happy for now) conclusions are required.Avon also says the open submissions period enables it to query manuscripts by writers of all gender identity, ethnicity, race, sexual orientation, religion, national origin and ability. They are looking for a full-length manuscript (75,000 - 85,000 words) with a 3-5 page synopsis and 100-word author bio.
Avon Books Editorial Director Erika Tsang says in a statement, "We are looking to support the publication of own voices romances; to acquire; to continue actively growing our list; and to increase representation. This is not a contest; we want to make multiple offers. As such, the editors are encouraging all voices to participate, and we are looking to offer print publishing opportunities for compelling, heartfelt romances featuring authentic perspectives."
You can find more about the open submissions period and learn more about the editors at harpercollins.com. This site also includes a FAQ and a submissions form where you can submit your work.
