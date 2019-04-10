Oprah's Book Imprint to Publish Alicia Keys' Autobiography

Alicia Keys has written an autobiography and it will be published by Oprah Winfrey's book imprint, An Oprah Book. The imprint from Flatiron Books - a division of Macmillan - was first announced in 2015. Alicia's book, More Myself, is described as part autobiography and part narrative documentary. Alicia wrote the book with Michelle Burford, a founding editor of O, The Oprah Magazine.

Image: Flatiron Books