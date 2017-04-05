Trump's Supreme Court Pick Neil Gorsuch Faces Plagiarism Accusations

Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick Neil Gorsuch wrote a book in 2006 called The Future of Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia. It was published in the New Forum Books series by the Princeton University Press. Gorsuch is now facing accusations that he plagiarized portions of his book.

Image: White House/YouTube

