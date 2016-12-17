Trump Typo Causes 'Unpresidented' to Trend on Twitter

Donald Trump is known for making typos on Twitter. He uses his phone to enter his tweets and does not always spell check. Today, the President-elect took to Twitter to attack China for confiscating a U.S. drone.

If the electoral college did something unprecedented, then you would be unpresidented. pic.twitter.com/T1Eco45qwL — Stephanie Kelton (@StephanieKelton) December 17, 2016

Image: Twitter

Donald Trump wrote, "China steals United States Navy research drone in international waters - rips it out of water and takes it to China in unpresidented act."Trump has since deleted the tweet and retweeted it with the correct spelling of unprecedented. The typo "unpresidented' has been trending on Twitter since early this morning. The typo offered those who did not vote for Trump an opportunity to tweet their hope that he will soon be "unpresidented."Author and economic professor Stephanie Kelton tweeted , "If the electoral college did something unprecedented, then you would be unpresidented."The PEOTUS may have unintentionally coined a new word. You can see all the tweets on the #unpresidented hashtag.

