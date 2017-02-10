Salman Rushdie is Writing Novel With Trump-Like Villain

Salman Rushdie is working on a new novel for Vintage imprint Jonathan Cape, which will be published in September, 2017. The novel, called The Golden House, is a thriller which set in the current day. From the description of the novel, it seems clear that the satiric novel will take aim directly at President Trump.

Image: Jonathan Cape

The publisher describes the plot this way: "Rushdie weaves together a gripping story of life over the last eight years: the rise of the Tea Party, Gamergate and identity politics; the backlash against political correctness; and the insurgence of a ruthlessly ambitious, narcissistic, media-savvy villain sporting make-up and coloured hair."It sounds like one of those novels that everyone in the White House will be reading to see how they are treated in the story. It may not be flattering, but the worst insult would not to be included at all.Jonathan Cape's Publishing Director Michal Shavit had this to say about the book: "In a new world order of alternative truths, Salman Rushdie has written the ultimate novel about identity, truth, terror and lies. A brilliant, heartbreaking, realist novel that is not only uncannily prescient but shows one of the world's greatest storytellers working at the height of his powers."The novel will be published simultaneously in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, Germany and Africa.

