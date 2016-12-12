Wesley Snipes Inks Deal With Harper Voyager for Supernatural Thriller Talon of God

Actor Wesley Snipes is now an author. The Blade star has written his first novel called Talon of God. The supernatural thriller will be published by Harper Voyager. Wesley co-wrote the book with Ray Norman. Deadline reports that the book's lead is Lauren Jefferson, a young doctor who becomes involved with Talon Hunter, a spirit warrior. The two get become involved in an epic battle between the forces of Heaven and Hell.

Photo: Harper Voyager

Deadline talked to the new author who explained the story premise, "There are spiritual warriors that inhabit this planet who are here to help balance out the evil forces, and they are always looking for the next apprentice. And when they find the next apprentice to train -- the next heir apparent - then they can move on to the higher realms."Lauren is chosen, although she isn't thrilled about the job. Snipes says she is a spiritual person who is the daughter of a minister. Now she's a Holy Warrior. Snipes says there is an urban element to the story along with some hip-hop and lots of action. He says he wanted a female action hero. He and his writing partner, a former ghost writer, are already thinking about a film adaptation.The book will be released on July 25, 2017.

