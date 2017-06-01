Ted Cruz Says Al Franken's New Book is Full of Covfefe

Senator Ted Cruz has put Donald Trump's newly coined word "covfefe" to use. He used it to attack Al Franken's new book, Al Franken: Giant of the Senate. Cruz says Franken's new book is full of covfefe.

Image: Hachette

More from Readers Read

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.