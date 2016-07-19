Stephenie Meyer's Next Book is a Spy Thriller

Twilight author Stephenie Meyers announced that her next book will be The Chemist a spy novel that will hit stores on November 15, 2016. The thriller will introduce a new character, a secret agent that must go into hiding after she is targeted for death by her own government.

Photo: Little, Brown

Stephenie says the book "is the love child created from the union of my romantic sensibilities and my obsession with Jason Bourne/Aaron Cross." She explained, "I very much enjoyed spending time with a different kind of action hero, one whose primary weapon isn’t a gun or a knife or bulging muscles, but rather her brain."The name of the protagonist has not yet been released, but she sounds quite interesting. She used to work for a clandestine U.S. agency that is so secretive that it doesn't even have a name. When her ideas and her bosses are at odds, they decide to eliminate her. But she's pretty hard to kill. Her former handler offers to bring her in if she will do one last job. But then she learns information that ensures they will never let her live. Oh, and there's a love interest, too.The book will be published by Little, Brown. The book is already available for pre-order on Amazon.com

