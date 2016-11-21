Stephen Colbert Pokes Fun at Apple's New Coffee Table Book

Stephen Colbert produced a hilarious video mocking Apple's new coffee table book which retails for $300. The book is titled, Designed by Apple in California. The video is done in the same style that Apple uses for product launches and features the designers extolling the cutting edge technology used to create a book full of photos of Apple products.

Photo: Apple

The video narration opens with, "At Apple, we've always strived for innovation. There was the iBook, the MacBook... and now the most advanced book we've ever made: the Apple Book....It's 450 pages of high resolution images of Apple products you probably have in your basement."Lead Designer Piers Bjornborg explains, "Using the latest and most innovative technology from 1440 we were able to take an experience that was instantly familiar...and charge $300 for it." The designers discuss the groundbreaking sequential pages (62 follows 61, for example) and the touchpage technology.The actual press release from Apple is almost as ridiculous. Apple's Chief Design Officer Jony Ive says, "This archive is intended to be a gentle gathering of many of the products the team has designed over the years. We hope it brings some understanding to how and why they exist, while serving as a resource for students of all design disciplines." The book took an astounding eight years to create, possibly because Apple decided to publish the book itself and not use an actual publisher who knows how to get a coffee table book to market in a timely fashion. If you must indulge, the book is being offered in two sizes: $199 for the small and $299 for the large. Take a look:

More from Readers Read

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.