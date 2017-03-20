Shel Silverstein's Runny Babbit Returns to be Published in September 2017

HarperCollins Children's Books has announced plans to publish Runny Babbit Returns, a previously unpublished collection of spoonerism children's poems by Shel Silverstein. The collection is a follow-up to the 2005 book, Runny Babbit. The book will be posthumously published on September 19, 2017.

Photo: HarperCollins

