No Easy Day Author to Pay Nearly $7 Million to U.S. Government

Author and former U.S. Navy Seal Matt Bissonnette has agreed to pay nearly $7 million as part of a settlement with the U.S. government for violating non-disclosure agreements. Bissonnette's book about the Osama Bin Laden raid called No Easy Day was published in 2012. It was published under the pseudonym Mark Owen.

Photo: Dutton Penguin

reports that Bissonnette will also forfeit film rights, speaking fees in addition to all his profits and royalties. The U.S. government is dismissing liability claims in exchange.Bissonnette issued the following statement: "I acted on the advice of my former attorney, but I now fully recognize that his advice was wrong. I apologize for my lapse. It was a serious error that I urge others not to repeat. Although I never intended to endanger my former colleagues, I now recognize that failing to seek prepublication review could place them and their families at greater risk, for which I especially apologize."Bissonnette also told 60 Minutes that he was given bad advice by his first lawyer who advised him to publish the book. He is suing this attorney.

