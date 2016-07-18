Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to Publish Book With HarperCollins

HarperCollins has announced that it will publish a book by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in Fall 2017. The book will be published by Harper Business. It will be called Hit Refresh.

Photo: Microsoft

Nadella says in a statement, "This book is about change. It is not a 'how to succeed' book, nor is it a memoir-it's premature for that. Ultimately, I am writing for Microsoft team members, customers, and partners in hopes that these stories of transformation will be useful to them as they navigate their own path."The book will follow three storylines including Nadella's personal journey of transformation. It will also cover the changes taking place today inside Microsoft. The third storyline is the change intelligent machines are having on society. Nadella says in the book that people, organizations and societies need to "hit refresh" in their quests for new energy, new ideas, relevance and renewal. He says human empathy will become even more valuable in our world where the pace of technology is to become even more disruptive.The deal was negotiated by Hollis Heimbouch, vice-president & publisher, Harper Business, and James Levine of Levine Greenberg Rostan Literary Agency. Nadella will donate his proceeds from the book to Microsoft Philanthropies.HarperCollins President and CEO Brian Murray says, "The acquisition of Satya Nadella's book continues Harper Business' tradition of publishing books from some of our most influential business leaders and entrepreneurs. We are thrilled to be working with Satya on this exciting project that provides an inside view of Microsoft's ongoing transformation."

