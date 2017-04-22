James Franco to Narrate Stephen King's The Dead Zone Audiobook

Stephen King's classic The Dead Zone is being released as an audiobook for the first time. It will be narrated by actor James Franco. Simon & Schuster will publish the audiobook on April 25, 2017. The novel has been made into a hit film and TV series.

Photos: Simon & Schuster

