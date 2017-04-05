Ivana Trump to Publish Memoir About Raising Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric Called Raising Trump

Ivana Trump will publish a new book called Raising Trump. The announcement was made by her publisher, Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. This will be Ivana's fourth book. Her past books include Free to Love, The Best is Yet to Come and For Love Alone.

Images: Ivana Trump

