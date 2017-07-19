Harry Potter History of Magic Books to Published in Conjunction With Exhibition

Two new Harry Potter books are scheduled to be published in conjunction with an exhibition this fall at the British Library. The Harry Potter exhibition, "A History of Magic," will open in October 2017 and run through February 2018. The books will be published by Bloomsbury in the UK. The exhibition poster features Jim Kay's phoenix illustration as seen in the Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: Illustrated Edition.

Image: British Library

