Google Play Launches Bubble Zoom Technology for Digital Comics

Google has announced a new technology called Bubble Zoom for digital comics on Google Play. Bubble Zoom zooms in a speech bubbles in comics using a technology that is similar to the way it recognizes objects in photos.

Image: Google

Google introduced Bubble Zoom at San Diego Comic-Con 2016. It was announced here on the Google Android blog by Greg Hartrell, Head of Product, Google Play Books.The technology makes the speech bubbles expand when you tap using the side button on your smartphone. Google says this "makes them super easy to read" on your mobile device. The technology will be available on the latest version of Google Play Books app for Android.Here is a video showing the technology in action:

More from Readers Read

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.