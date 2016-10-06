David McCullough to Publish Book About American Pioneers in 2019

David McCullough has been working on a book about American pioneers. The book, The Pioneers, will be published by Simon & Schuster in 2019. McCullough is a Pulitzer Prize-winning author known for his historical books. He won the Pulitzer Prize for his books Truman and John Adams.

Photo: William B. McCullough

will the the story of the first settlers of the great Northwest Territory. The story will be told through three generations of a family that explored and settled in the region.Jonathan Karp, President and Publisher of Simon & Schuster, says in the announcement, "Simon & Schuster has been proud to publish David McCullough’s work for more than fifty years, and we are delighted to be adding another American epic to our David McCullough library.is in the tradition of classics likeand, for its portrait of unsung American heroes engaged in a great adventure that shaped our history. In this case, the story is told through three generations of an extraordinary family that explored and settled the frontier."

