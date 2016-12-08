Brooklyn Beckham to Release Photography Book

Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, is publishing his first book. Penguin Random House Children's UK has snapped up the hardcover rights to the 17 year old's first book of photography. An avid photographer, Brooklyn often shares his photos on his Instagram account, where he has 8.8 million followers.

Photo: Penguin Random House

The book is calledand will feature a curated collection of up to 300 photos taken by Brooklyn, with his own behind the scenes commentary. He will also write the forward. Brooklyn wanted to do a book that shows the world as he sees it. He's grown up in the worlds of professional sports through his father and high fashion through his mother. In fact his famous parents often star in the photos he shares with fans.Brooklyn is very serious about his photography: he shot the Burberry Brit Fragrance campaign this year. He also created with photo diary for British retailer PUll & Bear. The Managing Director of Penguin Random House Children's, Francesca Dow, had this to say about the acquisition, "We are delighted to be publishing, a title from one of the most influential and interesting young adult voices in the UK today. Brooklyn Beckham's images inspire a generation across the globe, and this book will give his fans a broader insight into the world seen through his unique and creative perspective.'Clearly Brooklyn has inherited his parents' work ethic. In fact, all the kids have. Eleven year old Cruz Beckham has just released his debut single, a pop track with a holiday theme called "If Every Day Was Christmas." Proceeds from the single will go to a charity that helps disadvantaged children. The book will be published on May 4, 2017 in hardback in the UK. No word yet on the U.S. release.

More from Readers Read

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.