Anna Faris Inks Memoir Deal, Chris Pratt to Write Forward

Anna Faris (The House Bunny, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs) just inked a deal with Penguin Random House to write a memoir. The actress currently stars in the hit sitcom Mom with Allison Janney. Anna also produces and stars in a comedic web series called Anna Faris is Unqualified which will be the basis for the memoir. In the advice show she delivers unqualified, hilarious dating advice with the help of her celebrity friends.

Anna is married to Chris Pratt whose career skyrocketed after he starred inand. The two have one son who often makes appearances on their social media pages. Chris will write the forward to the book.Anna had this to say about the project, "After years of telling people I don’t know what I’m talking about concerning a whole host of topics, it is deeply gratifying to learn that Dutton whole-heartedly agrees. I could not be more excited to get my stories -- on love, relationships and courtship -- to the people who not only buy books, but then actually read those books. Namaste."We love Anna Faris and we know her book will be hilarious. And if you haven't ever seen her in the comedy, which also stars a Emma Stone, Kat Dennings and Katharine McPhee, you really should check it out.

