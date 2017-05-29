Amazon Launches Amazon Charts Most Read and Most Sold Lists

Amazon has announced the launch of Amazon Charts, which it calls a reimagined bestseller list. It first the top 20 most read and most sold books in fiction and nonfiction. The lists include data from Amazon.com, Amazon Books (Amazon's book stores), Audible.com, Kindle Unlimited and Prime Reading.

Image: Amazon

David Naggar, vice president, Amazon, says in the announcement, "When friends make a book recommendation, they recommend books they are really reading and loving. Many well-known bestseller lists today add, remove, or re-rank books based on editorial considerations and customers have asked for a bestseller list that is based on reading engagement and sales data, rather than an opinion-based list of what books they should be paying attention to. We're excited to give book lovers Amazon Charts to help them discover their next great read."The Amazon Charts Top 20 Most Read ranks books by the average number of daily Kindle readers and daily Audible listeners each week. Amazon Charts Top 20 Most Sold ranks books according to the number of copies sold and pre-ordered through Amazon.com, Audible.com and Amazon Books stores.Author Patricia Cornwell says of the new lists, "Amazon Charts is exactly what we need. Exciting and forward thinking, it will accurately represent what people are reading and investing their time into."was the most read fiction book when Amazon Charts launched on May 14, 2017. It remains the most read book this week. This is likely because of the new Hulu series based on the book.