Negotiations Continue as Writers' Strike Looms

In a conference call with analysts this morning NBCUniversal head Steve Burke addressed the looming writers' strike. Deadline reports that Burke was upbeat in his assessment of the negotiating situation, telling analysts, "Strikes aren’t good for anybody. I'm hopeful we’ll get it done." But many think that Burke is being overly optimistic.

