Merriam-Webster Calls Out Kellyanne Conway for 'Alternative Facts'

President Trump's former campaign manager and current counselor Kellyanne Conway caused jaws to drop this morning when she used the term "alternative facts" to explain why White House press secretary Sean Spicer presented at least three deliberate falsehoods in his first press conference yesterday.

📈A fact is a piece of information presented as having objective reality. https://t.co/gCKRZZm23c — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) January 22, 2017

Photo: Kellyanne Conway

In a bizarre appearance that shocked the White House press corps, Spicer insisted that the number of people that attended the inauguration was the biggest crowd for any inauguration in the U.S., despite proof that the statement was false. He also shared inaccurate numbers of how many people rode the subways the day of the inauguration and inaccurately said that this was the first time any president had used tarps to cover the grass on the mall (the Obamas also used tarps to protect the grass and there is photographic proof).Kellyanne was a guest onthis morning and the encounter was charged with "epistemological tension" according to Merriam-Webster. NBC's Chuck Todd asked about Spicer's demonstrably false statements, to which Kellyanne replied that Spicer was simply providing "alternative facts." Todd replied, "Alternative facts are not facts. They're falsehoods." Merriam Webster wasn't having it, tweeting, "A fact is a piece of information presented as having objective reality."Merriam Webster further explained

More from Writers Write

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.