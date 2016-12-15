James Patterson Donates $250,000 to Independent Booksellers

James Patterson, in cooperation with the American Booksellers Association, announced the names of the independent booksellers that will receive grants from his Holiday Bookstore Bonus Program. Patterson, who is passionate about literacy and reading, will give out $250,000 total divided between 149 independent booksellers. The individual amounts range between $1,000 and $5,000.

Photo: ABA

Each year, shoppers, store owners, managers and publishing professionals submit the names of booksellers they think should get a grant. Patterson said, "I loved hearing about the passion these grant recipients have for the work they're doing -- each is committed to handselling and carefully curating book recommendations for each person that walks through their doors." He added, "The attention these employees give to their customers is intrinsic to keeping them interested in reading. Booksellers can really make a difference in people’s lives, and I’m glad to be able to acknowledge their contributions in some way."In addition to his grants to independent booksellers, Patterson also gives out grants to school libraries in a project with Scholastic Reading Club. He has pledged to give $1.75 million in grants to school libraries.Last year, Patterson donated $250,000 in holiday bonuses to employees of 87 independent bookstores across the U.S. He has also give away more than one million books to to students in his tireless quest to increase youth literacy.

More from Writers Write

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.