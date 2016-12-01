Hunter S. Thompson's Favorite Marijuana Strains Coming Soon to a Dispensary Near You

Hunter S. Thompson loved his weed. Now you too can partake in the strain of marijuana the six different kinds of marijuana that her late husband smoked. Rolling Stone reports that Anita Thompson saved six different kinds of marijuana her husband enjoyed and is working with a cannabis company to regrow these strains of the potent week.

Photo: Simon & Schuster

The items will be sold at recreational dispensaries under the name Gonzo, in honor of her husband, the gonzo journalist who wrote such books as, andMrs. Thompson toldthat she has been approached by many cannabis growers since marijuana became legal in several states, but she always turned them down because they wanted to slap Hunter's name on their own cannabis. She explained, "it's the same story every time: Somebody wants to slap Hunter's name on their strain ... If I put Hunter's name on somebody else's strain, I can never go back and say, 'No, this is the authentic one.'"Cannabis enthusiasts should not get excited just yet. Cannabis is still illegal under federal law. The states that have legalized marijuana -- for recreational or medical use -- are all in violation of that law. The Obama administration has been looking the other way, but the new pick for Attorney General, Senator Jeff Sessions, is very anti-cannabis . Sessions said in April that "good people don’t smoke marijuana," which he says is a dangerous drug. California growers are very concerned that the entire industry is going to be shut down by the federal government in the near future.

