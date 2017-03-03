Dying Author Amy Krouse Rosenthal Writes Essay: 'You May Want to Marry My Husband'

After discovering she has terminal ovarian cancer, bestselling children's book author Amy Krouse Rosenthal wrote a heartbreaking essay for The New York Times called "You May Want to Marry My Husband." Ms. Rosenthal is determined use the little time she has left to open the door for her husband to find love again.

Photo: Brooke Hummer

Ms. Rosenthal and her husband went to the ER with what they both assumed to be appendicitis. After tests, they got the bad news that turned their lives upside down. Empty nesters whose youngest child had just gone off to college, they had big plans for their future together, which all had to be cancelled.She writes, "No wonder the word cancer and cancel look so similar....This is when we entered what I came to think of as Plan “Be,” existing only in the present. As for the future, allow me to introduce you to the gentleman of this article, Jason Brian Rosenthal."She reveals that her husband Jason is "an easy man to fall in love with," noting that she fell for him in just one day in 1989. She details all his wonderful qualities and by the end of the piece it seems clear that it is not just Jason who is a wonderful person. Amy Krouse Rosenthal is thebestselling author ofand 26 other children's picture books. Her latest picture book is, which was published by Random House in December. She is also the author of the memoir,

