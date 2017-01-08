Damien Chazelle Wins Best Screenplay and Best Director at Golden Globes for La La Land

Damien Chazelle took home the Golden Globe awards for Best Screenplay and Best Director at the 2017 Golden Globes. His film La La Land starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling was the dominant film at the Globes this year. It won seven awards including Best Picture.

A night to remember for Damien Chazelle! He just won Best Director and Best Screenplay for @LaLaLand. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/i7ByWt7D0Z — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

© HFPA

Chazelle was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2014 for. The big night formakes it a favorite for this year's Oscars.is a more uplifting and lighter script than some of Chazelle's other screenplays, which includeand. There have been reports he is in talks to directmovie for Warner Bros.Chazelle talked to the press backstage. He said he felt "on cloud nine." He says the number of years it took to the make the film makes him feel "even more humble."Chazelle also says, "It was a very personal movie to me. I hoped to make something that I wanted to see and I hoped other people would share the same taste. I think there's always a place for a movie that celebrates, hope and art and love."

