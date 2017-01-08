Damien Chazelle Wins Best Screenplay and Best Director at Golden Globes for La La Land
Posted on January 8, 2017
Damien Chazelle took home the Golden Globe awards for Best Screenplay and Best Director at the 2017 Golden Globes. His film La La Land starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling was the dominant film at the Globes this year. It won seven awards including Best Picture.Chazelle was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2014 for Whiplash. The big night for La La Land makes it a favorite for this year's Oscars. La La Land is a more uplifting and lighter script than some of Chazelle's other screenplays, which include 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Last Exorcism Part II. There have been reports he is in talks to direct The Flash movie for Warner Bros.
Chazelle talked to the press backstage. He said he felt "on cloud nine." He says the number of years it took to the make the film makes him feel "even more humble."
Chazelle also says, "It was a very personal movie to me. I hoped to make something that I wanted to see and I hoped other people would share the same taste. I think there's always a place for a movie that celebrates, hope and art and love."
A night to remember for Damien Chazelle! He just won Best Director and Best Screenplay for @LaLaLand. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/i7ByWt7D0Z— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017
© HFPA
