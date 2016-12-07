Author Emma Straub is Opening a Bookstore in Brooklyn

New York Times bestselling author Emma Straub is opening a bookstore in Brooklyn. Dismayed that the independent bookstore BookCourt was closing at the end of this year, she and her husband, Michael Fusco-Straub, decided to take the plunge and open their own bookstore. She writes "A neighborhood without an independent bookstore is a body without a heart. And so we’re building a new heart."

Photo: Jennifer Bastian

She talks about the planning phase saying, "We've spent the last few months looking at spaces, getting our math together, and thinking about light fixtures. We have secured initial funding and crossed our fingers. And so, dear Cobble Hill, Carroll Gardens, Boerum Hill, Brooklyn Heights, Columbia Waterfront, and beyond…you won’t be lonely for long. Books are magic, and we want to make sure that this neighborhood is positively coated in bookish fairydust for decades to come."Emma Straub is the author of the novelsand. We think this is a fantastic project they are embarking on and can't wait to hear more.

