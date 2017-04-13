Archaeologists Discover Possible Jules Verne Time Capsule

Archaeologists and historians from Paris Descartes University and The Explorers Club NYC say they have discovered a metal container that may contain unpublished documents belonging to author Jules Verne. Verne is known for his 19th century science fiction novels, which include Journey to the Center of the Earth and Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.

Photos: L'Universite Paris Descartes

The investigation started with a detailed study of Verne's writings and analysis of his elaborate tomb in the Cimetière de la Madeleine in Amiens, France. The researchers used drones and ground-penetrating radar in an area they knew was associated with Verne. The archaeologists found engravings on the outside of the buried metal box. Preliminary x-rays have revealed that the metal box contains documents, books and metal objects of different sizes and shapes.The researchers say in the announcement, "For the moment, it has not been possible to prove conclusively that the box and its contents belonged to Jules Verne or someone close to him. However, everything points to the possibility that they may discover unpublished documents belonging to the writer."The researchers say the contents of the box could be revealed to the public at an upcoming press conference. It will be very exciting if they find a previously unpublished Verne novel.